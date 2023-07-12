Home  >  News

SC orders PAO chief to explain over public tirades

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 13 2023 01:48 AM

The chief public attorney of the Philippines runs afoul of the Supreme Court over her public tirades on a provision in the new lawyer's code.
Persida Acosta was ordered by the high court to explain why she should not face disciplinary action. Mike Navallo has details.—The World Tonight, ANC, July 12, 2023
