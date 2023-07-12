Home > News SC orders PAO chief to explain over public tirades ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 13 2023 01:48 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The chief public attorney of the Philippines runs afoul of the Supreme Court over her public tirades on a provision in the new lawyer's code. Persida Acosta was ordered by the high court to explain why she should not face disciplinary action. Mike Navallo has details.—The World Tonight, ANC, July 12, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber The World Tonight, ANC Read More: PAO Persida Acosta Supreme Court new lawyers' code of conduct /sports/07/13/23/pvl-cargo-movers-cool-smashers-seek-to-seal-semis-berths/classified-odd/07/13/23/google-ai-health-chatbot-passes-us-medical-exam-study/video/news/07/13/23/ph-allies-commemorate-2016-hague-ruling-vs-china/news/07/13/23/halos-p30-m-jackpot-sa-grand-lotto-655-napanalunan/video/news/07/13/23/public-outraged-over-throwing-of-puppy-off-footbridge