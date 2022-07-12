Home  >  News

Schools to shift to face-to-face classes in November: DepEd

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 12 2022 11:07 PM

The Philippine education department directed public and private schools to shift to face-to-face classes by November.

In-person classes will resume regardless of COVID-19 alert levels. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 12, 2022
 
