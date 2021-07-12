Puerto Galera allows entry of fully-vaccinated tourists without swab test

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - Tourist destination Puerto Galera in Oriental Mindoro no longer requires confirmatory swab tests for fully-vaccinated tourists, its mayor said Monday.

Travelers will still be required to undergo "a strict interview" and triaging upon arrival, Mayor Rocky Ilagan said.

"Yung amin strict border control ay mahigit 1 taon at kalahati nang pinapatupad. Until now meron po, RT-PCR pag di pa vaccinated. Yung fully vaccinated pinapapasok na namin," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(Our strict border control, which has been enforced for more than a year and a half, remains. Those unvaccinated still need to undergo RT-PCR. Those fully vaccinated are allowed entry.)

"Still maintained ang strict border protocol namin. Dadaan po sila sa minimum health standards na aming requirement."

(Our strict border protocol is maintained. Travelers still need to comply with our minimum health standards requirement.)

Tourists are given a QR code to track their movements for contact tracing purposes, Ilagan said.

Some 2,600 residents have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 600 are fully-vaccinated, he added.