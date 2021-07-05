Home  >  News

DOH says Taal eruption, typhoons pose challenge to efforts to stop spread of COVID-19

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 05 2021 10:20 PM

The Philippine health department admits stopping the spread of COVID-19 could be more difficult due to calamities.

On top of this, Malaysia has also issued a warning against a new COVID-19 strain that is believed to be more dangerous that the delta variant. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 5, 2021
 
