Evacuations underway near restive Taal Volcano

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 03 2021 12:18 AM

Communities near the restive Taal Volcano are evacuated after its eruption Thursday. Bianca Dava tells us the health conditions in evacuation centers are being closely monitored amid the continued threat of COVID-19. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 2, 2021
