Evacuations underway for residents near ash-spewing Taal Volcano

Posted at Jul 02 2021 02:41 AM

The danger level at Taal volcano was raised due to magmatic intrusion in its main crater. In this report, evacuations are now underway for residents near the area. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 1, 2021
