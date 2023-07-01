Philippines lowers alert status for Myanmar: DFA

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — The Philippines on Saturday announced the lowering of the alert level status it imposed on Myanmar, allowing overseas Filipino workers to go back to the country affected by a February 2021 military coup.

"Filipinos working here in Myanmar illegally will finally be able to come home, be officially registered, and come back to work in Myanmar," Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Undersecretary Eduardo De Vega told ANC's "Dateline Philippines."

De Vega said DFA Secretary Enrique Manalo has approved the lowering of alert status following considerations on stability and the human trafficking situation at Myanmar's borders.

Filipino workers who have valid working visas for Myanmar may be allowed to return once the alert level is downgraded, De Vega said earlier.

"Pag... ma-lower, ibig sabihin, balik manggagawa maaari. 'Yung mga nandoon na, na may working visa na sa Myanmar, papayagan na ng ating pamahalaan na makabalik, hindi na sila banned na pumunta doon,” he said

(If it is lowered, we can do balik-manggagawa: those who have valid working visas there can return. They won't be banned from flying into Myanmar.)

Over 400 Filipinos continue to work in Myanmar even after a military junta deposed an elected civilian government years ago.