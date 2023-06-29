PH gov't likely to lower alert level in Myanmar: official

Girls cross the empty street in downtown Yangon, Myanmar on Dec. 10, 2021. Anti-coup groups call for the public to participate the Silent Strike to protest against the military coup, by staying at home and to shut down businesses from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 10, 2021. EPA-EFE/Stringer

MANILA – The Philippine government is likely to downgrade the alert level status in Myanmar, which would allow overseas Filipino workers to go back to the country affected by a February 2021 military coup, a Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) official said Thursday.

Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs Eduardo de Vega said he is set to meet on Saturday with overseas Filipino workers in Yangon, who appealed for a downgrading in the alert level status there.

“Ano yung likelihood na ibababa? Mataas po, pero hindi ko sabihin na sigurado,” De Vega said.

“Pero tingin ko, pagbalik ko nakita na namin na talaga yung condition, yung situation, eh maaaring, malaking posibilidad po,” he added.

(What is the likelihood that the alert level will be lowered? There's a good chance, but I won't make any guarantees. But I think that if we see that the condition, the situation there is good, there is a possibility that we can lower the alert level.)

De Vega said Filipino workers who have valid working visas for Myanmar may be allowed to return once the alert level is downgraded.

“Pag...ma-lower, ibig sabihin, balik manggagawa maaari. Yung mga nandoon na, na may working visa na sa Myanmar, papayagan na ng ating pamahalaan na makabalik, hindi na sila banned na pumunta doon,” he explained.

(If it is lowered, we can do balik-manggagawa: those who have valid working visas there can return. They won't be banned from flying into Myanmar.)

Over 400 Filipinos continue to work in Myanmar even after a military junta deposed an elected civilian government years ago.

Under Alert Level 4, repatriation is mandatory and all types of Filipino workers are prohibited from being deployed.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

--Teleradyo, 29 June 2023