Blogger wins data privacy case vs Thinking Pinoy's RJ Nieto

A Makati court has ordered Thinking Pinoy's Rey Joseph Nieto to pay Jover Laurio, who is behind the Pinoy Ako Blog, P350,000 in damages and attorney's fees. The court ruled that Nieto violated Laurio's right to privacy. Nieto exposed Laurio's identity and address and published her user credentials and the name of her law school without her consent. Laurio said she was relieved by the court's ruling but what Nieto did had already affected her life.—Rundown, ANC, June 30, 2023