Home  >  News

ANC

Marcos vows to go after officials allegedly linked to agri-smuggling controversy

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 30 2022 01:36 AM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Philippine president-elect Marcos Jr. vows to go after officials tagged by an intelligence report in the alleged smuggling of agricultural products. Robert Mano reports.—The World Tonight, ANC, June 29, 2022
Read More:  Marcos   Bongbong Marcos   agri-smuggling   smuggling agricultural products  