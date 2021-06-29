Internet cafes, arcades, billiard halls may now open in MGCQ areas: Palace

Watch more in iWantTFC

"Recreational venues" can now reopen in areas under the loosest of 4 lockdown levels, the modified general community quarantine (MGCQ), Malacañang said on Tuesday.

President Rodrigo Duterte has "preliminarily approved" the second strictest quarantine level in 21 areas, while Metro Manila and several other areas would be under the second loosest lockdown in the first half of July. The rest of the country will be under MGCQ, the Palace earlier said.

"Meron pong bagong rule. Kapag naka-MGCQ po, allowed na po ang recreational venues gaya ng net cafes, billiards, and arcades," said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.

(There is a new rule. If an area is under MGCQ, recreational venues like net cafes, billiard halls, and arcades will be allowed.)

Traditional sabong or cockfights, will remain banned, even in areas under the loosest lockdown, he said in a press briefing.



