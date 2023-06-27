Home > News Love the Philippines: Bagong tourism slogan ng bansa inilunsad ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 27 2023 07:57 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Inilunsad ng Department of Tourism ang bagong tourism slogan para sa bansa. Nagpa-Patrol, Joyce Balancio. TV Patrol, Martes, 27 Hunyo 2023 Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber PatrolPH, Tagalog news, TV Patrol Read More: PatrolPH Tagalog news tourism Department of Tourism tourism slogan Love the Philippines /overseas/06/27/23/consular-mission-sakota-kinabalu-sabah-tagumpay-na-naidaos/entertainment/06/27/23/former-child-star-angeli-gonzales-is-now-engaged/entertainment/06/27/23/ryan-cayabyabone-night-onlylive-concert-sa-singapore/sports/06/27/23/valdez-makes-pvl-return-as-creamline-downs-chery-tiggo/news/06/27/23/pnp-pinaiigting-ang-pagtugis-kay-pando-mudjasan