Home  >  News

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

Love the Philippines: Bagong tourism slogan ng bansa inilunsad

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 27 2023 07:57 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Inilunsad ng Department of Tourism ang bagong tourism slogan para sa bansa. Nagpa-Patrol, Joyce Balancio. TV Patrol, Martes, 27 Hunyo 2023

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog news   tourism   Department of Tourism   tourism slogan   Love the Philippines  