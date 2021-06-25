Home  >  News

Simbahan sa Ateneo, inihahanda na para sa funeral mass ni Noynoy Aquino

Posted at Jun 26 2021 07:31 AM

MAYNILA - Naghahanda na ang Church of the Gesu sa Ateneo de Manila University sa Quezon City para sa funeral mass para kay dating pangulong Benigno Simeon “Noynoy” Aquino III ngayong Sabado.

Maaga pa lang ay inaayos na ang mga harang at daanan kung saan maaaring maglakad ang mga tao papasok ng simbahan. Biyernes ng gabi inilipat ang urn na laman ang abo ni Aquino mula sa simbahan papunta sa bahay ng pamilya nito. 

Inaasahang ibabalik ito sa simbahan para sa funeral mass ng 10 ng umaga.

Si Lingayen-Dagupan Archbishop Socrates Villegas ang magmimisa kasama ang iba pang mga pari.

Ito ay hindi para sa publiko. Wala ring public viewing at para lamang sa pamilya at mga kaibigan. Mapapanood naman ang misa sa Facebook page ng Ateneo de Manila University.

Mula dito ay agad na idederetso sa Manila Memorial Park sa Parañaque ang urn ng dating pangulo para sa inurnment sa tabi ng puntod ng mga magulang na sina dating senador Benigno Aquino Jr. at dating pangulong Corazon Aquino.

- TeleRadyo 26 Hunyo 2021
 
