TV Patrol

Gastos ng OWWA sa quarantine, transpo ng OFWs patuloy na lumulobo

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 23 2021 08:49 PM

Halos 3 linggo halaga ng accommodation ang nakabinbin na babayaran ng OWWA sa mga hotel na ginawang quarantine facility, pati na rin sa transportasyon ng mga OFW pauwi ng kani-kanilang lalawigan. Ang halaga: aabot sa P300 milyon. Sa ilalim kasi ng umiiral ngayon na 10-day facility-based quarantine, tinatayang gumagastos ang OWWA ng P25,000 kada-OFW. Nagpa-Patrol, Jacque Manabat. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 23 Hunyo 2021

