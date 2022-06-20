Home  >  News

Sara Duterte hopes push for mandatory ROTC will be Congress priority

ABS-CBN News

June 20, 2022

Philippine Vice President-elect Sara Duterte enumerated her priorities as the incoming education secretary. 

This report tells us her plans, which include a review of the country's basic education curriculum and her push for mandatory military training. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 20, 2022
