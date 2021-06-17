Home  >  News

Analyst says legal challenge looms if Duterte seeks VP post

Posted at Jun 17 2021 11:15 PM

President Rodrigo Duterte changes his tune on a possible vice presidential bid next year.

But an analyst believes a legal challenge could be mounted if Duterte seeks the second highest post in the land. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 17, 2021
 
