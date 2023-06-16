Home  >  News

Libo-libong Pinoy workers kailangan ng Hungary

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 16 2023 08:08 PM | Updated as of Jun 19 2023 11:55 AM

Itinuturing na "emerging labor destination" para sa overseas Filipino workers ang mga bansa sa Europa. Katunayan, 10,000 Pinoy workers ang kailangan sa Hungary. Nagpa-Patrol, Zen Hernandez. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 16 Hunyo 2023. 

