Home  >  News

Volcanologists warn of more Mount Bulusan eruptions

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 14 2022 12:30 AM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The Bulusan volcano in Sorsogon spewed more ash a week after its eruption forced nearby communities to evacuate. The Sorsogon governor, however, is downplaying the effects of the latest eruption. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 13, 2022
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Mt. Bulusan   Sorsogon   phreatic eruption   Phivolcs  