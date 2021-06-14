WATCH: Taal Volcano emits steam-driven plumes

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA (UPDATE) - Taal Volcano again emitted steam-driven plumes in the past 24 hours that reached as high as 1000 meters that drifted northwest and northeast, Phivolcs said Monday.

Taal Volcano remains under Alert Level 2, signifying "increased unrest" which warns of probable magmatic activity that may or may not lead to an eruption, according to Phivolcs.

The volcano has emitted an average of 4,443 tons of sulfur dioxide on Sunday while 13 volcanic tremors that lasted up to 270 minutes were recorded.

"These parameters indicate overall that magmatic unrest continues to occur at shallow depths beneath the edifice," it said.

Towns surrounding the lake have been advised to continuously assess and strengthen their preparedness in case of renewed unrest.

The volcano, which sits on an island surrounded by a lake in Batangas province, had a steam-driven eruption on Jan. 12, 2020, triggering an ash fall that reached parts of Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

The eruption displaced more than 700,000 people in Central Luzon, Calabarzon and Metro Manila. Damage to infrastructure and agriculture in the provinces of Batangas, Cavite and Laguna was pegged at P3.4 billion, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.