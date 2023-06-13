Home  >  News

Tourism officials say Tagaytay City unaffected by volcanic smog

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 13 2023 11:03 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Tourism officials in Tagaytay denied reports that the Philippine city is already affected by sulfuric smog from the restive Taal Volcano. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 13, 2023
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Taal Volcano   Tagaytay City   tourism  