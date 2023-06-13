Home  >  News

Philippine-built cube satellites launched to the International Space Station

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 13 2023 01:38 PM

Two Philippine university-built cube satellites were recently launched to the International Space Station. The Maya-5 and Maya-6 CubeSats are a technology demonstration and educational platform developed for remote data collection. The CubeSats are another addition to the roster of nanosatellites developed and sent to space by the Philippines.—Rundown, ANC, June 13, 2023
