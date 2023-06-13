Home > News DNA of 4 Degamo killing suspects match blood taken from crime scene ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 13 2023 10:52 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The Philippine justice department receives forensic evidence supposedly proving the involvement of suspects in the assassination of provincial governor Roel Degamo. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 13, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Roel Degamo DOJ Department of Justice Degamo slay case /overseas/06/13/23/fil-canadian-to-vie-for-crown-in-transgender-pageant/entertainment/06/13/23/anthony-ramos-dominique-fishback-on-new-transformers-film/sports/06/13/23/msc-2023-ohmyv33nus-picks-minotaur-as-blacklist-stomps-todak/overseas/06/13/23/6000-myanmar-civilians-killed-in-20-months-post-coup-report/news/06/13/23/panoorin-ph-independence-day-celebration-sa-spain