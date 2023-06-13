Home  >  News

DNA of 4 Degamo killing suspects match blood taken from crime scene

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 13 2023 10:52 PM

The Philippine justice department receives forensic evidence supposedly proving the involvement of suspects in the assassination of provincial governor Roel Degamo. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 13, 2023
