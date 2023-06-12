7 volcanic tremors recorded in Taal on Sunday: Phivolcs

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – Seven volcanic tremors were recorded in the Taal Volcano over the last 24 hours, state seismology bureau Phivolcs said Monday.

The volcano has been on Alert Level 1 after authorities detected low-level activity in the area in early June.

“Nananatili pa rin po ang Alert Level 1 ang Taal Volcano dahil sa nakalipas na 24 hours po, 7 tremors po ang nadetect natin, pero unlike the previous week, maiiksi lang po ito, 3-5 minutes,” said Phivolcs Science Research Specialist Eric Arconado.

(Alert Level 1 remains over Taal Volcano because in the last 24 hours, we detected 7 tremors. But unlike the previous weeks, the tremors were shorter--only around 3-5 minutes.)

He also noted that they detected 4 low-frequency volcanic quakes—or tremors that lasted less than a minute—in Taal.

In a Facebook post, Phivolcs also said that 1,200m high plumes were also seen coming from the volcano on Sunday. The steam was drifting northwest.

“Ayon sa aming mga…camera sa loob ng crater, meron po tayong, continuous pa rin yung upwelling nanannagyayari, ito yung nakikita nating manifestation na may mga fluids na lumalabas doon sa crater lake,” Arconado said.

(According to our cameras inside the crater, upwelling is still continuous, which is a manifestation that fluids are still coming up from the crater lake.)

The official also said that the volcano emitted 6,884 tons of sulfur dioxide on June 11.

Residents of areas near Taal have been complaining of foul smell and health problems due to the volcanic smog or vog emitted by the volcano.

--TeleRadyo, 12 June 2023