Home > News Residents living near Taal Volcano complain of foul smell, health problems due to vog ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 05 2023 11:43 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC High levels of sulfur dioxide emissions from Taal Volcano have prompted Philippine health authorities to issue safety warnings to nearby communities. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 5, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Taal Volcano volcano smog Phivolcs sulfur dioxide /news/06/06/23/fire-in-manila-central-post-office-an-accident-bfp/overseas/06/06/23/japan-sc-upholds-mans-death-sentence-for-manila-murders/video/business/06/05/23/psei-posts-modest-gains-to-close-higher/video/business/06/05/23/ph-govt-to-privatize-p25-b-worth-of-assets-this-year/video/news/06/05/23/chinese-embassy-official-downplays-tensions-in-south-china-sea