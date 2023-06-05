Home  >  News

Residents living near Taal Volcano complain of foul smell, health problems due to vog

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 05 2023 11:43 PM

High levels of sulfur dioxide emissions from Taal Volcano have prompted Philippine health authorities to issue safety warnings to nearby communities. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 5, 2023
