Gov’t urged: Invest in education, as child labor cases rise for first time in decades
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jun 12 2021 04:17 PM
ANC, Dateline Philippines, International Labor Organization, labor, work, child labor, education,
- /business/06/12/21/oil-price-hike-june-15-2021
- /sports/06/12/21/gilas-ange-kouame-given-green-light-to-play-at-fiba-asia-cup-qualifiers
- /business/06/12/21/is-solopreneurship-for-you
- /news/06/12/21/june-12-philippine-independence-day-protests
- /entertainment/06/12/21/promise-by-bts-jimin-sets-record-for-most-streamed-song-on-soundcloud