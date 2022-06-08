Home  >  News

Sorsogon residents begin to return home after Mt. Bulusan eruption

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 08 2022 11:46 PM

Townsfolk who were evacuated from communities near the restive Bulusan volcano are allowed to return to their homes.

That's despite the possibility of further eruptions by the volcano. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 8, 2022
 
