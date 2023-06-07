Oriental Mindoro journalist’s gunman had surrendered in drug war: police

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – The gunman believed to have shot broadcast journalist Cresenciano Bunduquin in Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro was also involved in illegal drugs, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said Wednesday.

“Ito po ay nagging surrenderer ... noong panahon ng double barrel. Nung 2016, surrenderer po natin ito sa drugs, at ito po ay nagkaroon na rin ng kaso nung 2012, yung illegal possession of firearms,” Oriental Mindoro Provincial police chief Col. Samuel Delorino said.

Bunduquin, 50, was killed by motorcycle-riding suspects. Delorino told TeleRadyo last week that the motorcycle driver, who died after Bunduquin’s son hit him with his vehicle, was also involved in illegal drugs.

Police are now awaiting the release of an arrest warrant for the suspect, Delorino said.

“May naisampa na po tayo sa City Prosecutor’s Office ho at for evaluation po. Pagka po yon ay na-docket at na-forward sa korte ay maaari na po siyang labasan ng warrant of arrest,” he explained.

The official said the Bunduquin family doesn’t know the suspect.

“Hindi naman po nila kilala, nakilala lang nila ito po sa pangyayaring yun po,” he noted.

--TeleRadyo, 7 June 2023