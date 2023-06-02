One of 2 suspects in journo's killing previously involved in drugs: police

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – One of two suspects involved in the killing of a broadcast journalist in Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro was previously involved in illegal drugs, a police official said Friday.

Radio broadcaster Cresenciano Bunduquin, 50, was killed by motorcycle-riding gunmen on Wednesday.

Speaking with TeleRadyo, Oriental Mindoro Provincial police chief Col. Samuel Delorino said the motorcycle driver, who died after Bunduquin’s son hit him with his vehicle, has been tagged in a drug-related case.

“Itong profile natin, itong isang namatay ay na-involve na ito sa drugs, meron itong kasong, nakapag- plea bargaining kaya nakalaya. At yun nga, meron pa kaming tinitingnan na allegedly ay meron pang kasong ito na frustrated murder,” he said.

(According to our profile, the suspect who was killed had an illegal drugs case, he just got out because of a plea bargaining. And we are also looking at his alleged involvement in frustrated murder.)

Delorino said they are looking at all possible angles that could have led to Bunduquin’s killing.

He also said they are still looking for the gunman who shot the broadcaster.

“Finallow-up natin sa mga kung saan saan nakatira, sa lahat ng pinupuntahan niya at pinagtanong-tanong din natin. Eh wala na doon sa lugar. Hindi na natin makita. At talagang nagtatago eh,” he added.

(We are looking at his last known address and the laces he frequents, nobody has seen him in quite a while. He's really hiding.)

Delorino also said they have provided security protection to the witness who identified the suspects in Bunduquin’s killing.

“Yung witness po ay meron tayong binigay na proteksyon sa kaniya, at ina-assure natin na siya ay safe. At yung pamilya naman po ay meron po tayong pulis na nakatalaga ngayon doon sa kung saan nakaburol yung ating biktima. 24 hours po yung duty nila hangga't sa di naililibing yung kanilang mahal sa buhay,” he noted.

(We are giving security protection to the witnesses and assuring him of his safety. We are also providing round-the-clock protection for the victim's family, expecially in the area where Bunduquin's wake is being held.)

--TeleRadyo, 2 June 2023

