Local disaster officials remind Batangas residents to mask up, stay indoors due to volcanic smog

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 07 2023 11:24 PM

Local officials in the Philippine province of Batangas warned of the health hazards of sulfuric smog from the restive Taal Volcano.

The volcanic smog has forced affected towns to suspend classes. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 7, 2023
 
