Home  >  News

TV Patrol

Pamilya ng footballer na nasawi sa Masbate blast nanawagan ng hustisya

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 07 2021 09:07 PM

Watch more in iWantTFC

Patay sa pagsabog ng isang improvised explosive device sa tabi ng kalsada ang 21 taong gulang na atletang si Keith Absalon at kanyang pinsan na nagbibisikleta sa lugar. Pinagbibintangan ng mga awtoridad ang New People's Army bilang nasa likod ng pagsabog. Hustisya naman ang hiling ng pamilya Absalon. Nagpa-Patrol, Zandro Ochona. TV Patrol, Lunes, 07 Hunyo 2021

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPh   Tagalog news   balita   TV Patrol   Keith Absalon   football player   IED   Masbate blast   rehiyon   regional   NPA  