PH senators fail to tackle Pharmally probe report on last session day

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 02 2022 12:24 AM

The report on the government's supposed misuse of pandemic funds failed to reach the Senate plenary before the 18th Congress adjourns.

Some senators rejected the report over its recommendation to hold President Rodrigo Duterte liable for the government's allegedly anomalous deal with medical supplier Pharmally. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 1, 2022
