Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — Newly sworn-in ACT-CIS Rep. Erwin Tulfo said Wednesday he still has no voting power and could not join the House plenary yet over a pending disqualification case against him before the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

Tulfo, a former social welfare and development secretary, took his oath as a third nominee of the party-list group ACT-CIS late Tuesday.

But he said he could not perform all his duties as a House lawmaker until the Comelec resolves the disqualification case against him, which is now before the poll body's en banc.

"Hangga't hindi po lumalabas ang desisyon ng Comelec sa [motion for reconsideration] wala tayong voting power muna at hindi pa po tayo puwedeng mag-attend ng session sa plenaryo," Tulfo told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

Tulfo was the 4th nominee of the ACT-CIS party-list submitted to the Comelec. The first 3 nominees assumed office on June 30, 2022.

However, the third nominee, Jeffrey Soriano, resigned from the House of Representatives on February 22, 2023, to supposedly focus on the party-list group's foundation.

— TeleRadyo, May 31, 2023