Social Welfare and Development Secretary Rex Gatchalian raises his hand as he takes an oath at the start of the Commission on Appointments’ (CA) hearing on his ad interim appointment Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB

MANILA — The Commission on Appointments (CA) on Tuesday confirmed the designation of Rex Gatchalian as secretary of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

During a two-hour hearing of the CA panel, Gatchalian was met with support and advanced congratulations from congressmen and senators.

The issues that Gatchalian responded to included those pertaining to continuous help for 4Ps beneficiaries and poor families.

"Once they graduate from 4Ps, they're now called non-poor. Pero nandoon sila sa near-poor na line. That's around families making P15,000 to P18,000 supposedly. We saw in COVID that one shock - a death in the family, a lockdown, or a natural disaster - will slip them back to poverty," Gatchalian said.

He also agreed with studies that the Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP) serves as the "crutches" of the poor and near-poor families.

"There are multiple studies from the ADB that says our near-poor are also poor. And we're failing to take care of them... So now we're about to share P16 billion - if I'm not mistaken - for our 4Ps graduates as well as our near-poor," he said.

Gatchalian is also asking for a P27 per head budget for the agency's feeding program, up from the current P21 per head allocation.

"We would again push for P27 because iyong P21 is not enough. Parang ang nangyayari lang, nilagyan natin ng pondo para masabing may feeding program tayo," he said.



Gatchalian also plans to streamline and fast track DSWD processes, saying he wants to launch an AI chatbot to respond to queries and concerns.

He also wants to fast-track the accreditation of NGOs and foundations, which the agency considers as force multipliers.

Meanwhile, during a light moment, Sen. JV Ejercito asked Gatchalian about his relationship with his brother Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian.

"Magaling naman si Sen. Sherwin pero parang mas magaling si Sec. Rex. Tanong ko lang sayo, do you think that the younger siblings are usually the improved version of their older siblings?" Ejercito asked.

Gatchalian responded, "Yes. Wala naman ho siya dito. Hindi rin siya miyembro ng Commission on Appointments, sa palagay ko hindi niya ako pwedeng guluhin. And it's not til Sunday bago siya makita. But kidding aside, building on the gains is always easier... Mas madali ho iyong upgrading rather than starting from scratch."

Rex and Sherwin are siblings, along with incumbent Valenzuela City Mayor Wes Gatchalian.

During the CA plenary session in the afternoon, the panel approved Secretary Gatchalian's appointment.

Gatchalian was tapped by President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. after his first pick Erwin Tulfo failed to get the CA nod.

