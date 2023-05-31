Home  >  News

Marcos says talks underway to reform AFP pension system

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 31 2023 10:57 PM | Updated as of May 31 2023 10:58 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. wants the state pension agency to manage the planned overhaul of the pension system for uniformed personnel. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 31, 2023
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Ferdinand Marcos Jr.   AFP   Armed Forces of the Philippines   pension  