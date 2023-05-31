Home > News Marcos says talks underway to reform AFP pension system ABS-CBN News Posted at May 31 2023 10:57 PM | Updated as of May 31 2023 10:58 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. wants the state pension agency to manage the planned overhaul of the pension system for uniformed personnel. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 31, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Ferdinand Marcos Jr. AFP Armed Forces of the Philippines pension /video/business/05/31/23/congress-approves-final-version-of-maharlika-investment-fund-bill/video/news/05/31/23/house-suspends-negros-oriental-rep-teves-for-60-days-anew/video/news/05/31/23/five-more-degamo-slay-suspects-recant-statements/entertainment/05/31/23/unbreak-my-heart-jodi-gabbis-connection-explained/sports/05/31/23/golf-malixi-optimistic-ahead-of-lpga-tour-debut