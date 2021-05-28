Home  >  News

Gov't denies favoritism in rollout of preferred COVID-19 vaccine brands

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 28 2021 11:34 PM

Watch more in iWantTFC

The Philippines' supply of COVID vaccines is set to increase further with the US government sending over its surplus doses. But while the country awaits the deliveries, the Philippine government denies any favoritism in the distribution of preferred vaccine brands. Details in this report. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 28, 2021
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   COVID-19   vaccine   Pfizer   Pfizer vaccine   vaccine brands   Philippines   Philippines updates  