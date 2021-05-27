Home  >  News

TV Patrol

Palasyo, Robredo camp nagpatutsadahan sa isyu ng vaccine infomercial

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 27 2021 08:31 PM

Watch more in iWantTFC

Nilinaw ng kampo ni Vice President Leni Robredo na hindi ito nagboluntaryo na lumabas sa isang infomercial kasama si Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte para hikayatin ang taumbayan sa pagbabakuna. Pero sabi naman ni Palace spokesman Harry Roque, nagpipilit daw talaga si Robredo na gawin ang infomercial kasama si Duterte. Nagpa-Patrol, Pia Gutierrez. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 27 Mayo 2021

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPh   Tagalog news   balita   TV Patrol   Leni Robredo   VP   OVP   Vice President   Office of the Vice President   Harry Roque   bakuna   vaccine infomercial   vaccine   politika   politics   Barry Gutierrez  