PNP willing to open all drug war records to DOJ
ABS-CBN News
Posted at May 26 2021 10:04 PM
ANC, The World Tonight, PNP, Philippine National Police, DOJ, Department of Justice, DOJ, war on drugs,
- /business/05/26/21/ford-says-40-of-sales-to-be-electric-vehicles-by-2030
- /news/05/26/21/panukalang-dagdag-bed-capacity-sa-ilang-ospital-nahanapan-na-ng-pondo-ng-senado
- /business/05/26/21/if-not-now-when-covid-19-spurs-global-push-to-tackle-wealth-gap
- /news/05/26/21/house-approves-economic-chacha-2nd-reading-may262021
- /entertainment/05/26/21/kinukutuban-ako-rabiya-mateo-pbb-alum-andre-brouillette-seen-together-in-la-sparking-rumors