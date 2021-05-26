Home  >  News

PNP willing to open all drug war records to DOJ

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 26 2021 10:04 PM

The Philippine National Police said it will grant the justice department access to police records on its anti-drug operations.

A justice official admits their review of the records will be a daunting task given the number of deaths in the government's drug war. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 26, 2021
