Higit 2,000 naligo sa ilog sa Bulacan, karamihan walang face mask

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 24 2021 11:00 AM

MANILA - Iniimbestigahan ng pulisya ang higit 2,000 katao na dumayo para maligo sa ilog sa Barangay Matictic sa bayan ng Norzagaray, Bulacan.

Ayon kay Police. Col. Lawrence Cajipe, director ng Bulacan Police Provincial Office, dinagsa nitong Linggo ang Bakas River sa kabila ng COVID-19 pandemic.

Nasa 75 katao ang natiketan ng pulis dahil sa paliligo sa ilog habang pinauwi naman ang daan-daang iba pa. Karamihan umano sa mga pumunta sa Bakas River ay hindi nagsuot ng face mask.

Inaalam din ng mga pulis ang paniningil umano ng barangay officials sa paliligo sa ilog.

"Napag-alaman po natin na 'yong barangay officials instead magbawal ay naningil pa ng entrance papasok doon sa ilog na ito," ani Cajipe sa panayam sa Teleradyo nitong Lunes.

Sa ilalim ng general community quarantine, pinahihintulutang mag-operate ang mga outdoor tourist attraction sa 30 porsiyento na kapasidad.

Nasa ilalim ng "GCQ with heightened restrictions" ang Bulacan hanggang sa Mayo 31.

