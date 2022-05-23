Monkeypox case fatality rate higher than COVID in PH: adviser

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Two squirrel monkeys are seen at a zoo in Berlin, Germany, on February 27, 2009. Rainer Jensen, EPA/file

MANILA - The monkeypox has a higher case fatality rate than the Philippines' coronavirus death rate, an adviser to the National Task Force Against COVID-19 said Monday.

The illness has an estimated 3 percent case fatality rate in Africa versus the 2.5 percent COVID-19 case fatality rate in the Philippines, according to Dr. Ted Herbosa.

The Philippines has yet to detect the infectious disease. It has emerged in 12 non-endemic countries as of Saturday, according to the World Health Organization.

The West African clade, which has so far been detected in the cases in Europe, has been observed to have a case fatality rate of 3.6 percent, according to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control.

"There are still no reported deaths from the 80 to 200 cases. That does not mean there's no deaths. In Africa, the case fatality rate is about 3, that’s a bit high than our COVID with just 2.5," Herbosa told ANC's Headstart.

"So may mamamatay once dumami yan, there will be people that can die from the illness, especially those with comorbidities or immunocompromised status."

The monkeypox is self-limiting and persons with symptoms are urged not to travel, according to Herbosa.

There is no need to close the country's borders against the disease, Herbosa earlier said.

"This is spread by droplet and contact. It is very similar to chickenpox and the liquid is still very contagious. The droplet from respiratory droplet, sneeze or cough, is highly transmissible and you need to avoid contact with those who have symptoms and vesicles," he said.

Smallpox vaccines work against monkeypox, Herbosa said, citing experts.

"Smallpox vaccines are no longer manufactured, only a few. That is why countries have started to line up to order," he said.