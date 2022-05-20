PH yet to detect monkeypox, says health dept

Two squirrel monkeys are seen at a zoo in Berlin, Germany, on February 27, 2009. Rainer Jensen, EPA/file



MANILA - Monkeypox, recently found in Western countries, has not been detected in the Philippines, the Department of Health said Friday.

The monkeypox virus, transmitted to humans through close contact via wounds, bodily fluids or respiratory droplets from an infected person, animal, or contaminated material, according to the health agency.

It presents symptoms of fever, rash, and swollen lymph nodes, the DOH said.

The health agency added it is intensifying border screening and "ensuring surveillance systems are actively monitoring the situation."

Minimum public health standards will prevent Monkeypox transmission, the DOH said.

"Wear your best-fitted mask, ensure good airflow, keep hands clean, and keep physical distance. These also protect us against COVID-19," it said in a statement.

The monkeypox virus has been detected in the US, Canada, and the UK and some European countries, according to the DOH.

