PDEA, PNP officers charged over QC mall gun fight

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 19 2022 11:42 PM

Three anti-narcotics agents and four police officers were charged in connection with a deadly gun battle in Quezon City over a year ago. Details from Mike Navallo.—The World Tonight, ANC, May 19, 2022
