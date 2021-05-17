LGUs urged to vaccinate election officers as 2022 polls near

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - A poll commissioner on Monday appealed to local officials to vaccinate election officers and assistants to make way for barangay voter registration.

Voter registration has resumed in Metro Manila and nearby provinces Bulacan, Cavite, Rizal and Laguna after these were placed under general community quarantine with heightened restrictions until end of the month.

Comelec satellite offices are open until 3 p.m. only, said Commissioner Rowena Guanzon.

"Hinihiling po namin sa mga mayor, bakunahan na po ang election assistants and election officers para makapagregister na sa mga barangay," she told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(We appeal to mayors to vaccinate election assistants and election officers so we can set up voter registration in villages.)

"Nananawagan po ako kung maaari, frontliner din naman po kami."

(I'm calling for vaccination since we're also frontliners.)

A Comelec provincial supervisor in Cavite has died due to COVID-19, she added.

The poll body's "new normal committee" will finalize its guidelines for next year's election this month or in June, Commissioner Antonio Kho earlier said.