MANILA - All 14 cases of the omicron BA.2.12.1 in the country have recovered, the Department of Health said Monday.

All patients, 2 in Metro Manila and 12 in Puerto Princesa City, were fully vaccinated and were required to isolate for 7 days, according to Health Secretary Maria Rosario Vergeire.

The cases in Metro Manila were local. In Puerto Princesa City, 11 were foreign travelers and 1 was a local individual.

"Lahat po ng nadetect na BA.2.12.1 nakakumpleto po sila ng isolation and they are now recovered," she told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(All patients with BA.2.12.1 have completed their isolation and they are now recovered.)

Tourists in Puerto Princesa who contracted the subvariant had booster shots, Vergeire said. The two cases in Metro Manila had also received an additional dose, the DOH earlier said.

"We cannot be complacent at this point. Ang ibang bansa pumuputok ang mga kaso because of these sublineages," Vergeire said.

(COVID cases in other countries increase due to these sublineages.)

As of Thursday, some 68.6 million individuals have been fully vaccinated, of which 13.6 million have received an additional dose, according to the DOH. Some 38.7 million more are eligible for a booster shot, it said.