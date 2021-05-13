Duterte thanks private sector for COVID-19 aid, says there'll be lots of money post-crisis

Watch more in iWantTFC

President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday thanked the private sector for its assistance to the government in dealing with the COVID-19 crisis.

"Let me thank the private sector for their tremendous assistance and help to government. Maraming salamat po sa inyo," he said in a taped speech.

(Thank you very much.)

"I hope that it’d continue. This is our country. You are doing business here. If we can go out of this thing and balik tayo sa ekonomiya natin, marami tayong pera kasi balik na naman sa negosyo."

(If we can go out of this thing and revive our economy, we will have a lot of money because businesses will return.)



Several local firms have helped the government secure COVID-19 shots and vaccination hubs. Duterte previously thanked the private sector for donations to health workers.

