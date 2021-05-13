Bagong sigalot sa pagitan ng Palestine, Israel tumindi pa
ABS-CBN News
Posted at May 13 2021 08:46 PM
PatrolPh, Tagalog news, balita, TV Patrol, Palestine, Israel, Sheik Jarra, Jerusalem, Hamas, tensiyon, Gaza, tensyon
- /video/news/05/13/21/locsin-orders-filing-of-diplomatic-protest-anew-over-chinese-vessels-in-ph-eez
- /video/news/05/13/21/anti-terrorism-council-tags-19-alleged-cpp-npa-leaders-as-terrorists
- /entertainment/05/13/21/gaming-or-acting-paulo-avelino-weighs-in-as-he-ventures-into-esports-company
- /life/05/13/21/dlsu-student-recognized-for-leading-youth-empowerment-organization
- /news/05/13/21/house-speaker-says-handling-of-impeachment-complaint-vs-leonen-will-be-fair