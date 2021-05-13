Home  >  News

TV Patrol

Bagong sigalot sa pagitan ng Palestine, Israel tumindi pa

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 13 2021 08:46 PM

Mas tumitindi pa ang sagupaan sa pagitan ng Israel at Palestine. Nagsimula ang bagong tensiyon sa pagpapaalis sa mga Palestinian na naninirahan sa bayan ng Sheik Jarra sa East Jerusalem. Nagpa-Patrol, Jeffrey Hernaez. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 13 Mayo 2021

