No fines, no community service: How Navotas decreased number of face mask violators

The number of face mask violators in the city of Navotas has dropped, according to its mayor after he implemented a change in the local ordinance.

Instead of paying a fine or doing community service, face mask violators are now required to undergo RT-PCR tests to see if they are positive for COVID-19.

Mas kaunti na ngayon. Mas takot sila sa RT-PCR kesa sa fine or community service," Navotas Mayor Toby Tiangco said in an interview with ANC's Dateline Philippines.

Fear of the more infectious coronavirus variants might also have contributed to the decrease in face mask violators, he said.

Tiangco said many of the violators have face masks but do not use them properly. "Kahit anong ordinansa laging merong hindi sumusunod. Ang question kung bumababa o dumadami," he said.



ANC Dateline Philippines, May 7, 2021