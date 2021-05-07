No fines, no community service: How Navotas decreased number of face mask violators
ABS-CBN News
Posted at May 07 2021 12:51 PM
face masks,masks,anc,covid-19,coronavirus,navotas,toby tiangco,lockdown,quarantine
- /business/05/07/21/oil-prices-fall-1-percent-on-worries-of-pandemic-surge-in-india
- /sports/05/07/21/nba-bulls-lead-wire-to-wire-in-win-over-hornets
- /sports/05/07/21/nba-warriors-rout-thunder-rise-to-8th-in-west
- /entertainment/05/07/21/star-music-releases-lyric-video-of-jake-zyrus-song-fix-me
- /business/05/07/21/gcash-40-million-user-invest-savings-mobile-app