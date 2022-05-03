Home  >  News

DOJ says it won’t withdraw drug case vs De Lima

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 03 2022 11:34 PM

State prosecutors seek to cross-examine a former corrections bureau official who recanted his testimony implicating Sen. Leila de Lima in a prisons narcotics trade. But the witness' credibility is assailed by one of De Lima's accusers who questions why he was allowed to testify in the first place. - The World Tonight, May 3, 2022​
