Duque warns of possible India-like COVID-19 surge in PH

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 01 2021 03:38 AM

The Philippine health secretary warns of a possible COVID-19 surge in the country similar to that which is overwhelming India. He says this could happen if the government's pandemic response is not intensified. More from Raphael Bosano. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 30, 2021
