Building a house? That's allowed now under MECQ

Planning to build a house in Metro Manila? That's allowed now under the new guidelines issued by the inter-agency task force leading the country's COVID-19 response concerning areas under the modified enhanced community quarantine.

Mayor Edwin Olivarez, chairman of the Metro Manila Council, said barbershops, salons and other similar services are allowed to open up to 30 percent operational capacity to avoid crowding and observe physical distancing.

Indoor dining in restaurants is allowed to open up to 10 percent seating capacity; al fresco dining is also allowed.

Home construction is also allowed now under MECQ, the mayor said.

Spas and massage parlors, meanwhile, are not allowed to operate.

Olivarez said the new guidelines are meant to boost the economy after nearly 1 million workers in the NCR plus bubble lost their jobs due to quarantine restrictions.

Metro Manila and surrounding Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal are under MECQ, the second strictest quarantine level until May 14.

The capital region alone accounts for about a third of the country's gross domestic product.

ABS-CBN TeleRadyo, April 30, 2021