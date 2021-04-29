Government eyes mental care for COVID-19 survivors

Watch more in iWantTFC

The government is looking into providing mental care for COVID-19 survivors, an official said on Thursday.

One in 3 people who overcome COVID-19 suffer from a neurological or psychiatric diagnosis six months on, according a recent study.

Carlito Galvez Jr., chief implementer of the National Task Force Against COVID-19, said he also received reports of suicide and mental breakdown among COVID-19 survivors.

"We have talked to the experts so that we can explore iyong tinatawag nating (what we call) further mental care and social healing after this pandemic," he said in a press briefing.

At least 942,239 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the Philippines.

Editor's note:

A group in the Philippines is dedicated to addressing those who have suicidal tendencies.

The crisis hotlines of the Natasha Goulbourn Foundation aim to make these individuals feel that someone is ready to listen to them.

These are their hotline numbers:

Information and Crisis Intervention Center

(02) 804-HOPE (4673)

0917-558-HOPE (4673) or (632) 211-4550

0917-852-HOPE (4673) or (632) 964-6876

0917-842-HOPE (4673) or (632) 964-4084

In Touch Crisis Lines:

0917-572-HOPE or (632) 211-1305

(02) 893-7606 (24/7)

(02) 893-7603 (Mon-Fri, 9 am-5 pm)

Globe (63917) 800.1123 or (632) 506.7314

Sun (63922) 893.8944 or (632) 346.8776